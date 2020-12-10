Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, in a recent interview, said that Justice League’s version of Wonder Woman doesn’t match from that of her films. The filmmaker returned to DCEU in 2017 with Wonder Woman, which did great at the box office. Now, we are waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 as the Amazonian Princess goes on a new adventure in a different decade.

Jenkins recently opened up on how Joss Whedon’s Justice League featured Diana isn’t consistent with her solo films. She said that her version of Wonder Woman was expected to be more like Zack Snyder’s take on the hero.

While talking to Cinema Blend, Patty Jenkins said, “The Justice League? … No, I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did. But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do? I was like… you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work. The only thing I have done, and have always tried to do, is — I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up.”

Patty Jenkins added, “So I always tried… like, I didn’t change her suit, because I never want to… I don’t want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he’s been very supportive of that. And so, I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognize half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.'”

Do you agree on Patty Jenkin’s statements on her version of Wonder Woman? Do let us know your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

