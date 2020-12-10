It wouldn’t be wrong to call 2020 as the craziest year till now. We all have experienced some crazy moments in this year. We have also seen some wild and wonderful celebrity crossover moments, and this one might just take the cake before the end of the year! Charlize Theron pouting like Kylie Jenner and mocking her big lips is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

Kylie Jenner and her luscious lips are quite popular. Most of the girl’s dream of having a pout like hers. Well, Charlize took a dig at those beautiful lips, and the result is hilarious.

Acclaimed, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron took to her Instagram account on December 9 to play a game of “who’s who” with her 6.4 million Instagram followers. The participants of this game were Charlize and, her fans until Kylie Jenner was tagged in the picture.

The post, which you can see above, featured side-by-side images of Kylie Jenner pursing her pink painted lips for the camera on the left, and Charlize Theron striking a similar pose with red lipstick smeared onto her lips. Charlize tried to mimic Kylie’s big lips by outlining her own well beyond her natural lip line. The result was totally hilarious, and fans absolutely loved the comparison. Check out the picture below:

“Everything,” Chanel makeup artist Katie Lee commented on the snap. Actress Jamie Alexander wrote in the comment section that Charlize absolutely “nailed it.” But there was one surprise comment that fans didn’t initially see coming. Kylie herself commented on the side-by-side images and left three crying/laughing emojis along with three red lips!

Kylie Jenner has never once been averse to showing off her plump lips on Instagram. In fact, her recent posts have put her lips front and centre! As for Charlize Theron, her followers are much more accustomed to seeing the actress share some throwback images, a few candid shots here and there, and even glimpses of her two sweet children. But this recent post was definitely a major treat for fans of both celebs!

