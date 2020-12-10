It is no news that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are not on good terms. The two have just come out of an epic libel trial, and the brunt of it still haunt the two. But what if we tell you that the reports now suggest that even after losing the trial, Johnny has not gone MIA,? Yes, reports suggest that Depp tried to get Amber fired from her event film Aquaman 2 and there are also proofs of the same. Read on to know what exactly happened below.

Johnny Depp recently lost a libel trial against a leading tabloid. As per his plea, the tabloid has falsely labelled him as a wife-beater. This was in reference to his problematic relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The two made some shocking revelation in the course of the trial. After losing, hell broke loose on Depp who has to walk out of Fantastic Beast and was disassociated from several projects reportedly.

Neither has it been easy for Amber Heard. After Warner Bros decided to cut ties with Johnny Depp, the Internet went berserk. There was and still is a huge movement that demands her exit from WB’s Aquaman 2. There is a petition that was signed against her by over a million people. But this has not changed WB’s mind even an inch, who still continue to employ heard.

Now as per a report in We Got This Covered, it is being said that Johnny Depp even tried to make Warner Bros fire Amber Heard from her character Mera in Aquaman 2. To prove, this portal says he even messaged producer Christi Dembrowski, that, “I want her replaced on the WB film.” The report further confirms that in the trial the actor confirmed that the WB film in question was indeed the Jason Momoa led superhero flick.

Turns out Johnny Depp’s efforts went in waste, as Amber Heard still holds ground as Mera. Not just that, birdies also have that Warner Bros have even planned to give her more screen time and in attempt to have a spin-off that brings her in the centre in the near future. Not just that, it is also said that Amber Heard’s Mera has replaced Jason Momoa in the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League in the Knightmare sequence.

Seems like the feud between the former couple is not ending anytime soon. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

