Tom Holland is all set to return as spidey with Spider-Man 3 in 2021. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film which is slated to arrive in next year’s December. Now, doubling the excitement, the third instalment is all set to witness a return of a dreaded villain, Alfred Molina aka Doctor Octopus. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Alfred appeared as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 which released in 2004. It had Tobey Maguire playing the titular role. He had created a big impact with his portrayal almost a one and a half-decade ago and it will be a no less than a treat to watch the actor after so many years.

Advertisement

The report in Variety confirms the return of Alfred Molina in a negative character of Doctor Octopus. Not just him, Jamie Foxx will be seen as a villain in Electro’s character. Foxx had played the same character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 featuring Andrew Garfield. Tom Holland led Spider-Man 3 is special for one another reason as MCU’s Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) will be making an appearance in the film.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man 3 will also feature Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon. It has been scheduled to release on 17th December 2021.

Meanwhile, the third instalment is said to be happening with three Spider-Men Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. The news isn’t official yet, but the reports out there are too solid to ignore. The ‘serious leaker’ Mikey Sutton from Geekosity is back with some solid reports about Spider-Man 3. He said, “Potential spoilers ahead if none of these elements remains unchanged. Apparently, the other two Spider-Men will assist in proving that Parker (Holland, that is) is actually not Spider-Man. Also, I was told that Doctor Strange’s presence is to inform Parker (Holland) about the multiverse and the chaos that is about to rain down.”

He also added, “Insiders inform me that Garfield and Maguire could appear again beyond this movie, expected to be the longest of the Spider-Man films. Maguire’s final bow as Spider-Man is still planned; as I reported before they wanted an Endgame-esque finale for him. “

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas To Make A ‘Very Special’ Appearance At The Global Citizen Prize Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube