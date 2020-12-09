Mia Khalifa has created a lot of noise ever since her entry into the adult world. However, her retirement was no less than a storm. On top of it all, the former adult star also left many baffled with the little income she earned with her stint over the years. In the latest video, Mia is crying inconsolably but the reason is something one never saw coming. Read on for all the deets.

Not many would know, but Mia is an avid follower of the NBA (National Basketball Association). She has been rooting for Washington Wizards since a while now and is a true John Wall fan. She was left in tears after the NBA star was announced to have been traded away to Rockets.

Yes, you heard that right. Mia Khalifa took to her Instagram to share a video she was pretending to try. There visibly wasn’t any tear but the beauty was seen inconsolably sobbing (faking mostly). She captioned the video with heartbreak emojis.

Along with the video, Mia Khalifa also posted a picture of John Wall cheering the crowd in the gaming zone. The former adult star also mentioned how she would have to switch her allegiances. “It is with great sadness that I announce I am now a Rockets fan?” she tweeted.

In another video, Mia created an entire vibe where she enacted John Wall’s walk with Wizards jersey on. She ends up in tears once again with the caption of the video reading, “Every Wizards fan today.”

“@johnwall 10 years, bro… 10 years! I don’t remember what DC is like without Wall,” Mia Khalifa wrote to the NBA star.

Check out Mia’s posts below:

