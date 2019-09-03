Mia Khalifa is grabbing a lot of headlines for the past few days. After the revelation of how much less money she made in the porn industry, she is now in the news related to her Bigg Boss tweet in the past. There were reports that Mia Khalifa is being approached for the reality show.

A report by DNA mentioned that the channel had approached the porn star and are in talks with her. The report also stated that Mia is keen to be a part of the reality show. But all of this was a mere rumour and Mia clearly denied having any interest in being a part of Bigg Boss.

In fact, she said that she won’t even step her foot in India. Mia Khalifa took to her Twitter page and shared back then, “Let’s get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have “shown interest” in being on Big Boss should be fired.”

Check out the tweet below:

Let's get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have "shown interest" in being on Big Boss should be fired — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 15, 2015

Meanwhile, about the money she made in the porn industry, Mia had tweeted, “People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary.”

We wonder if Mia Khalifa has changed her mind about the reality show and everything she mentioned in her tweet in 2015.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!