In a conversation of just three Tweets, Ariana Grande and Netflix have just confirmed they’re collaborating for the singer’s Sweetener World Tour. After a whole of rumours and an excellent bidding war between Netflix and YouTube, it seems Arianators now know which streaming platform they would have to subscribe to.

Ariana, today, took to her social accounts teasing her fans with some shots from her latest tour. Things went crazy when she tagged Netflix in the comments section getting a reply from them. What did they reply? Read below for yourself.

A couple of months ago, The Sun was the first publication to inform about the bidding war happening for the streaming of Ariana Grande’s world tour.

The report stated, “Ariana’s team are negotiating a huge deal between a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest,” a source told the site. “Netflix has put forward a starting offer of $5 million to get the rights. The deal is being negotiated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.”

It also said, “Ariana Grande had cameras following her every move on the Sweet­en­er World Tour last year. Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during downtime. It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”

