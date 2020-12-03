Ariana Grande seems to be in a complete festive mood. She is currently enjoying the holiday season with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and they are painting the town red with their romance. The singer seems to be getting a lot of love and affection from her boyfriend this holiday season.

Advertisement

Well, Ariana posted a series of pictures on her gram, and we cannot stop looking at the mushy pictures of the two. Keep scrolling down for some cute romantic pictures ahead.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande shared a series of photos to Instagram on Dec. 2, and one of them included a black and white snapshot of her passionately kissing her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, which can be seen in the third slide below. The sideways pic showed them both from the neck up as they closed their eyes and enjoyed the loving lip-locking.

“some life stuff:),” Ariana Grande captioned the post before a large number of followers responded with positive comments. “i ship daltiana,” one follower wrote while another gushed, “omg you and dalton are the cutest my hearttt🥺🥺.” A third wrote, “MY HEART CANT HANDLE DALTIANA CONTENT STOP” and a fourth called the couple the ultimate “cuties.” Check out the pictures below:

In addition to the photo of the adorable smooch, Ariana included other pics of Dalton, like a sweet one of him and her pooch. There were also clips and pics showing her dogs and a gorgeous selfie that showed her staring in the camera. She also posted a series of similar pics and video clips in a different post right before her latest one.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Ariana Grande has posted something with Dalton Gomez. Earlier too, she has given her fans a glimpse into their relationship. She’s been sharing various pics and clips of some of their memorable moments ever since confirming their romance in her music video for “Stuck With U” in May. One of them was a special birthday post for the hunk, who she called her “baby” and “best friend”, on Aug. 7 and it included cute pics of a cheek kiss and them standing together while overlooking a bright city view.

What do you think of this cute picture?

Must Read: Gal Gadot To Play A Spy In Heart Of Stone Franchise, Expected To Join The Likes Of Mission Impossible & 007

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube