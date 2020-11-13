Ariana Grande is one of the most popular posters in the world. The music sensation has a crazy fan following across the globe and has over 206 million followers on Instagram. Crazy isn’t? The positions singer is one of the most followed celebrities on the photo-sharing platform.

Ariana started singing from a very young age and has created a niche for herself among the fans. They love her unique style of music and honesty.

With a massive career and hard work comes a crazy bank balance too. Today, we are going to talk about Ariana Grande’s net worth which by the way will blow your mind. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Positions singer’s net worth is $150 million which in Indian currency would be 1120 crores approximately.

Need a second to catch your breath? We feel you.

But guess what? Not a lot of people know Ariana Grande isn’t only a taker but a giver too. In 2020, the Thank U, Next singer’s world tour back in 2019 called the Sweetener grossed around $146 million according to Forbes.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, Ariana was one of the celebrities who donated to charities including Feeding America and the WHO’s COVID-19 solidarity response fund. In fact, the 7 rings singer is the highest-paid female musician on the 2020 celebrity list 100 in Forbes.

Along with a successful music career, the 7 rings singer also has brand collaborations like MAC, Givenchy, Reebok, Apple and Starbucks for Cloud Macchiato.

Ariana Grande also owns a perfume line of her own and has a successful career in the same. In fact, in 2019, the singer also took home for Fragrance of the Year-Popular award for her latest perfume, Cloud Eau De Parfum.

All said and done, Grande also owns a lavish home in Beverly Hills and Manhattan. We would kill for this kind of lifestyle, no kidding. She deserves every bit of it!

For more net worth articles, stay tuned to Koimoi.

