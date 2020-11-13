Johnny Depp and Amber Heard bounced back in the headlines after the court announced the judgement in the Libel trial. While Depp has had to face a lot due to the controversy that has surrounded him post losing the trial, Amber has also been subjected to the same. While many have asked Warner Bros to fire Heard from Aquaman 2, the reports suggest that it is not happening and the studio is, in turn, increasing her part. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp had filed Libel suit against a tabloid who called him a wife-beater. After a long trial and several revelations, Depp lost the trial and hell broke loose. Later we saw the Warner Bros. Studio told him to walk out of the Fantastic Beast franchise. Following this, there was a huge backlash against the studio and Depp’s fans even went to say that Amber is the abuser.

While netizens continue demanding Amber Heard‘s exit from Aquaman 2, the studio seems to be in no mood to do so. As per a report in We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. Has no plans to fire Amber as Mera. The studio feels that Heard is also a victim, and removing her doesn’t give out a good image. Meanwhile, this is not it, the studio also has future plan for Mera.

Amber Heard plays a pivotal character Mera in Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman. Her character, after the first part, has garnered immense praise and appreciation. The studio now plans to take it ahead. So, in the Aquaman 2 there is high possibility of Heard’s screen time will be increased. The move comes in order because the makers want to expand the universe and give Mera her spin-off trajectory.

As per the portal, DC and Warner Bros want to focus on their female representation and so introducing new female-centric projects. Meanwhile, the petition to fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 continues to find mileage. As per the last update it has already neared 1 million signatures.

However, Amber Heard has also reacted to the petition in an interview with EW. She said, ”Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality”.

”I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman‘ has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back, ” Amber Heard said and added, ”I’m so excited to film that.”

