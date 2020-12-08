Recently, Warner Bros surprised everyone by making it loud and clear that their every 2021 film will simultaneously release in theatres and OTT as well. The studio has as many as 17 films slated for next year and as per the decision, each one will arrive in cinemas and Warner’s HBO Max on the same day. Over the same, now, director Christopher Nolan has blasted the studio.

Nolan has called Warner’s HBO Max the worst streaming service and slammed the studio for insulting the hard work of several filmmakers and artists. Not just that, he has even has put out a point explaining the economic loss due to decision. Such words from the man who talks very less, explains his anger on the studio’s decision.

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan said, “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

Christopher Nolan further added by saying, “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

What are your thoughts on Warner Bros. decision of simultaneous release?

Meanwhile, on the last weekend, Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet finally released in India. The response is a bit low due to COVID-19 situation but the word-of-mouth is highly positive.

Tenet is a sci-fi action thriller that takes one on a time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. It also features Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

