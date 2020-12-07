The new edit Godfather: Part III is all set to release but its director Francis Ford Coppola had revealed that he’s done with the series. Releasing as Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone, the refreshing edit has been getting positive reviews from all corners.

Though it’s a new title, the crux of the film remains to be the same. With around 10-15 minutes shorter than the original one, The Godfather Coda is restored and upscaled in 4K for the fans.

While talking to The Guardian, Francis Ford Coppola said, “Me and The Godfather are done now. There is more that [screenwriter] Mario Puzo wrote that we never used.”

He was also asked about his involvement if there are any future developments on The Godfather series. To which he said, “But I don’t own The Godfather, Paramount owns The Godfather, and they may well decide to make more films. I feel that I’ve made my trilogy. I have other fish to fry.”

About. Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone, Francis Ford Coppola had said it was “an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III.”

He also had opened up about The Godfather being Boris Johnson’s favourite film. He said, “I feel badly that scenes in a gangster film might inspire any activity in the real world or [provide] encouragement to someone I see is about to bring the beloved United Kingdom to ruin.”

“Life is a great screenwriter. My daughter, Sofia, got such awful, unjust criticism for her performance in The Godfather Part III. She was 18 and was being told she’d ruined her father’s film. It was a deep wound for the poor kid. They were gunning for me, but she took the bullets. Now she is a more famous movie director than me. She got the last laugh,” concluded Francis Ford Coppola.

