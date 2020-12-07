Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Hollywood. Who wouldn’t want to see the two back on the screen again? Well, that is going to happen very soon. The two stars have teased their plans to reunite for a fourth movie together at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time.

The Hollywood pair won the golden GOAT for Dynamic Duo for their movies 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer and Blended at Sunday night’s (12.06.20) ceremony. Soon after which they hinted on their fourth movie together.

Adam Sandler hinted that another flick from them is on the cards in the future. In their acceptance speech, Drew Barrymore said to Adam as they appeared virtually, “It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades.” To which Adam replied, “Yes, yes, and Drew, it’s 2020 so you know what that means…”

Drew Barrymore responded, “Everything sucks?” Adam Sandler continued, “Yeah, that’s true — but also, it’s a new decade, so we get to make another movie together.” The 45-year-old actress then suggested that they should wait until they find a really “special” story to tell. She said, “Right, well, let’s wait until we find something amazing; we do have 10 years.”

Eager Adam, 54, replied, “Nine years and one month.” Drew concluded, “You’re right. Well, that’s not enough time. I don’t know; it doesn’t matter — it has to be special.”

Apart from Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, there were a number of winners who stole the show. One of them was Gal Gadot. Gal was named the first-ever recipient of the GOAT She-Ro prize for her star turn as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 movie of the same name, which has a sequel, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, on the way.

Now you tell us how excited are you to watch Drew and Adam in a movie together again?

