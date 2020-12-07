Adam Sandler has proved his mettle in almost all the genres, and now it is just the fans rejoicing his appearance on the screen every single time. The actor is for the longest time in the news for his debut in the superhero universe. There is finally an updated, not a confirmed one but seems like the speculations are stronger this time. Adam might soon step into the DCEU, making his entry to the universe. But hold your seats, not as a hero, but the villain. Read on to know more about this exciting update you deserve to take away your Monday blues.

The rumour mill has been churning out various bits and pieces of Adam Sandler’s possible casting in a superhero movie. As per the latest update, the actor is taking his melancholic self a notch high to play the villain in a DC Extended Universe movie. The actor is taking a U-Turn from his familiar characters, and this has to be an exciting update for all the fans of the actor and the universe.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Adam Sandler is gearing up to enter DC to play a villain. The gossip was spilled by insider Daniel Richtman, who says there are yet no more updates on what the character that he is eyeing exactly is. But the possibility of an announcement anytime soon seems high as it has been since a long time that the actor is speculated to join the studio.

Before Daniel Richtman, the same portal back in August had revealed how Adam Sandler is being eyed to play Penguin in the multiverse. The actor was supposed to play a different version of the messy baddie than what Colin Farrell was already doing for The Batman. If the said villain character turns out to be Penguin, we can only imagine that magnanimity of Adam in loggerheads with Robin in the cape crusader’s universe.

How excited are you to see Adam Sandler as the villain in a DCEU film? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more updates!

