Chris Hemsworth found one more hit, rather smashing hit franchise with his Netflix release Extraction. The film that had the iconic Russo Brothers backing it went on to be the streaming giants most successful film in no time. Looking at the success of the first part, the makers and the platform decided to give it a part 2, and the production for the same is underway. But, there is more amazing add on to this news. If the grapevine is spilling the real nectar, Chris has been roped in for more 3 Extraction movies and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Extraction that released in April this year starred Chris, Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour and an ensemble. Written by Joe Russo, the film was directed by Sam Hargrave. On its release, the film went on to bring almost 100 million views to Netflix in just a span of four weeks. It has possibly outdone all its competitors and that too with a shining margin.

Advertisement

Exciting us more and pitching more such films to break records is the report by We Got This Covered. It is said that Chris Hemsworth has been roped in to star in three more Extraction movies. And before you say it’s just the talks, the report says that the actor has already signed the dotted line and things are official. There is no confirmation from either side yet. We are waiting with all our ears.

Meanwhile, as we speak the pre-production of Extraction 2 is in full swing. Before this exciting report, it was Joe Russo revelation about the sequel that had made headlines. In one of his interviews, Joe has confirmed that the work on Chris Hemsworth starrer has already begun and they are in the scripting phase. He confirmed that the film does go on floors sometime next year, that is 2021.

As per the same portal that broke today’s news, Extraction writer Joe Russo said, “Yeah we’re still working on Extraction 2. We’re in the script phase right now, but we’re hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited, so it’s really just a function of getting the script done.”

How excited are you for this one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Billie Eilish On Calling Off ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour: “We’ve Tried As Many Different Scenarios”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube