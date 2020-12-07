Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars across the globe. The man who is 48-years-old has already tasted unprecedented fame, be it pro-wrestling or movie world. Now, he is also a very successful businessman with some promising investments. But at the end of the day, most of his fans admire him for being a perfect family man.

Advertisement

With so much of stuff going all around, Dwayne never fails to spend quality time with his family. He is currently married to Lauren Hashian and is blessed with two daughters with her. He is always seen having fun with his cute daughters and shares it with fans too. Just a couple of hours ago, the actor and pro-wrestler shared a new video which made us laugh out loud.

Advertisement

Just a few hours ago, Dwayne Johnson shared a video featuring his two little munchkins. It was shot before their bedtime. In the video, he asks, “Before bedtime, who wants to see daddy’s muscles?” to which his daughters replied, “No one”. Such a reply just made to believe us that Dwayne is none other than just a normal man inside his house, which he thinks is really good for his ego.

“Soooo good for my ego…I got the message loud and clear after the second “NO ONE”… the third NO ONE was the declarative kick in the ass on my way out the door…Nightly bedtime routine with the Johnson tornados,” Dwayne Johnson captioned the video.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, recently, talking on Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T shared how it’s to work with Dwayne aka The Rock. He also spoke on what makes him so successful even in Hollywood.

“The Rock worked a whole lot different than every other guy that I ever worked within the business. He was so meticulous about every detail being right. That’s why he is so great as far as the promos go. That’s why he is so good in Hollywood as far as being able to make sure his lines are delivered a certain way,” he said.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Early Reviews: Hugely Ambitious, Incredibly Exciting, & Full Of Much Needed Hope



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube