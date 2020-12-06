Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful and successful women in the world. The actress recently interviewed TIME Magazineâ€™s â€˜Kid Of The Yearâ€™ Gitanjali Rao and the interview was going crazy viral on the internet. The Maleficent actress was spotted with son Pax in Los Angeles earlier today.

Angelina was spotted after a pretty long time and we really did miss her street style, no kidding there!

The Maleficent actress was spotted running errands with son Pax and wore an all black ensemble except for a white t-shirt inside. Angelina Jolie paired her casual attire with chic knee high leather boots and wore a matching mask with the same.

What stole the show for us was her designer luxury bag and her signature subtle winged eye-liner with a sleek ponytail. Pax on the other hand accompanied mother in a faded black t-shirt with matching joggers and Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Looking at Angelina Jolie here, all we could think of is Alexa to play â€˜Gali Mein Aaj Chand Niklaâ€™.

The Maleficent actress is hands down one of the most stylish mothers in the world. Jolie is often spotted with her kids on family brunch dates or running errands in the neighbourhood.

Back in August, Angelina was spotted with her youngest son Knox and looked every bit stylish. The Salt actress wore a black maxi dress with matching footwear and bag. Jolie wore an Off White mask that raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Also, amid the pandemic, both Angelina Jolie and ex-husband, Brad Pitt is spending plenty of time with their children. A while ago, the Fight Club actor was seen leaving the Maleficent actressesâ€™ house on a cool customised motorcycle.

What are your thoughts on her uber chic street style ensemble? Tell us in the comments below.

