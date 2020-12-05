What can make for a more thrilling weekend than a marathon binge of some interesting horror films on Amazon Prime? Scary movies are a guilty pleasure for many, and if you are one of them then this list of best horror movies on Amazon prime video is tailor made for you. Read on:

The Conjuring Universe

Whenever we mention horror films, the Conjuring series must feature on that list. Probably one of the most famous horror franchises, you can find The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home and The Curse of La Llorona all available on Amazon Prime. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, tuck into a blanket, switch off the lights and enjoy. Meanwhile, to start with check out the trailer of The Conjuring here.

IT Series

Another popular horror series on Amazon Prime is IT and IT Chapter Two. Released at the gap of two years, the films revolve around a group of friends battling an eponymous being. This one is sure to give you some chills, especially if a clown is someone who you fear.

Tumbbad

This Sohum Shah starrer period horror film came out of nowhere in 2018 and won everyone’s hearts. Which is why it is a part of this list of top horror movies on Amazon Prime. The story revolves around Vinayak Rao’s hunt for a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad. Besides a very intriguing script, Tumbbad also boasts of world class VFX and some brilliant performances. If you haven’t watched this gem as yet, then you must this weekend.

The Ring

One of the classics in this genre is Gore Verbinski’s 2002 supernatural horror film, The Ring. Featuring Naomi Watts, David Dorfman and Martin Henderson in pivotal roles, The Ring is a remake of the 1998 Japanese horror film by the same name and is adapted from a novel penned by Koji Suzuki. Pro tip: Don’t watch this alone.

Doctor Sleep

Based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel by the same name, Doctor Sleep was unveiled in 2019 and opened to mixed reviews. However, it earned popularity after its release on OTT platforms, and presently boats of an IMDB rating of 7.3. This one should definitely be on your watch list this weekend; trust us you won’t regret it.

Did we miss out on any of your preferred Amazon Prime horror movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

