Tik Tok has been a platform known for its various quirky trends, and one such trending is making Miley Cyrus comment on her fan’s videos. This started in a fun way but soon turned into a hilarious ‘ask me anything’ session.

From getting their as* tattooed to smoking marijuana, fans didn’t shy away from making some crazy demands. Even Miley was in no mood of stopping; she commented a bunch of insane things on fans’ videos. India has banned TikTok, so we won’t be able to embed the links but below are the fans’ requests and what Miley commented on them.

1. A fan needed a reason to get high, and he said he’ll smoke if Miley comments.

@aramelijah @mileycyrus please help me with this important life decision (tag her pls) ##mileycyrus

Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus

To which Miley commented: “Indica or Sativa?”

2. A fan went ahead to keep her kid’s name whatever Miley Cyrus suggests.

@michaelalove_

All on you Miley we don’t have any names😂💕 ##mileycyrus ##EasyDIY ##BagelBopsContest ##CashAppInBio ##fyp @mileycyrus

original sound – Michaela Love

Here’s what Miley Cyrus commented: California.

3. Another fan agreed to have a tattoo of whatever Miley comments.

@jjlippman

I practised my transitions for this,,,, @mileycyrus ##mileycyrus ILL GET A TATTOO OF WHATEVER YOU COMMENT (my first tattoo)

Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus

Miley’s comment: Yes. I’ve worn the Golden G String.’ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

4. A fan needed comment to ‘stop texting him’, and she got it!

@taylor.walls

@mileycyrus help me get him off my mind ##foryou ##mileycyrus ##foryoupage ##CashAppInBio ##HomeCooked ##GiftOfGame ##prisoner

Prisoner – Miley Cyrus

Miley’s comment: “D.U.M.P H.I.M”

5. Miley Cyrus needed to see a fan who said he’ll pierce his nip*le, noise, and dye his hair half black if she comments.

@sourpatchdream @mileycyrus ❤️

Prisoner – Miley Cyrus

Miley commented: “I NEED TO SEE”

6. Miley even blessed a couple to get married!

@de4dangel

original sound – Eli Rallo by The Jarr

Miley’s comment: “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats.”

7. Tattoo on the as* suggestion by Miley Cyrus!

@roquey4 @mileycyrus I’ve also never gotten a tattoo before so this would be interesting ##mileycyrus ##plastichearts ##WildAnimals

Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus

Miley’s suggestion: “LETS (left cheek) Ride (right cheek)”

8. Miley’s comment also made a fan to text their crush!

@thejarr @mileycyrus shot in the dark babe

original sound – Eli Rallo by The Jarr.

Miley’s comment: “What’s his name… Or her:)

