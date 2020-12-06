Warner Bros experienced a great response with the release of Wonder Woman in 2017. The movie earned $800 million worldwide. This is why we are desperately waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 to release on Christmas. The early reactions of the film have arrived. Read the article to know what people have to say about the film.

For the unversed, the film was expected to release in 2019 but then Warner Bros pushed it to June 2020. But then, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it got postponed again. Finally, the movie is releasing in theatres as well as on HBO Max on Christmas day.

The early reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 are great. Terri Schwartz took to Twitter and wrote, “I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favourite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince.”

Terri added, “I think what surprised me most was that the message #WW84 leaves you with feels even more important to hear at the end of this year in a way

@PattyJenks couldn’t have predicted when she made it. Also, it just is so exciting to have big, joyful, blockbuster movies coming out again”

Germain Lussier expressed, “Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much-needed hope. It’s also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel.”

Lussier added, “I’d say more but the embargo specifically asks not for any specifics. Not everyone followed that direction, but I’m going to. Review embargo is on December 15. More then for sure.”

Mansoor Mithaiwala tweeted, “Finally saw #WW84! It’s genuinely great, with lots of big, exciting moments, yet it’s all grounded in a personal story. Not only is it a solid sequel, but it’s actually an excellent replacement for Superman too. Plus, there are some neat surprises.”

Have a look at other early reactions of Wonder Woman 1984 here.

Well, now we are even more desperate to watch Wonder Woman 1984. What about you? Tell us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

