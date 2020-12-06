The highlight of Jason Bateman’s Saturday Night Live was his Santa sketch featuring Pete Davidson and surprise guest Eminem, 48. In the sketch, we saw Stu, played by Pete writes Santa several letters asking for that one gift he wanted the most that is a sold-out, impossible to buy PlayStation5. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, this is not Jason Bateman’s first appearance on SNL as a host, he debuted the show 15 years back in 2005.

Advertisement

In the sketch, Pete is seen rapping to a tine inspired by Eminem’s hit of 2000 titled “Stan” featuring Dido. Pet begs, “Dear Santa…my girlfriend says I’m obsessed. I even got a tattoo of your name on my chest. Just bring that PS5 bro, if it’s the only thing you do. Sincerely, Stu — yes we can live together, too.”

Kate Mckinnon took over the chorus á la Dido in the original song. She crooned, “Stu is waiting for his surprise, he would love the PS5. He just really wants to play. But he can’t buy it himself because he lost his job because he was stealing from his boss…I’d be worried as he’s a scary guy, a scary guy.” Kate was seen donning a short wig in a poorly lit room reminiscent of the original music video.

Pete Davidson’s Stu writes one more time to Jason Bateman’s Santa. He writes, “Dear Mr. Holly Jolly two-faced son of a bi*ch, I hope you end up face down in a ditch. I guess Saint Nick can’t track down a PS5?…You ruined Christmas, I wish I never told you my wish list. Screw you, your Elves. Ladies and gentleman, Sir Elton John.”

Later we see Jason Batman’s Santa denying that he wasn’t even Santa. He writes, “Dear Stu — I think you had the wrong address, bro. I’m not Santa. Bye bye.”

Eminem’s surprise cameo takes place when the sketch was about to end. An old TV appears with words, Slim Shady” Eminem reads the card while opening the gift which is Sony’s latest gaming console, “Slim Shady, from Santa, That’s crazy! A PS5? I didn’t even ask for this. Slim Shady must have been a good boy this year. I’m sorry Stu! You fu*k up”

The music sketch aired in the 5th December episode of SNL. What’re your views on the sketch? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Matt Cardle Remembers The ‘Weird Situation’ Of Texting Meghan Markle To Ask Her Out On A Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube