They say matches are made in heaven. That is why, if you are not destined to be with someone, things will never fall in place even if you want that to happen desperately. Something similar happened with Meghan Markle and Matt Cardle.

The X Factor winner recollects exchanging messages with Meghan and, asking her out on a date, which never happened. Continue reading further for this fun story.

According to reports in The Sun, Matt Cardle has described exchanging messages with Meghan Markle about going on a date as “a very weird situation.” He swapped messages with the former Suits actress, back in 2015 after she followed him on social media due to his performance in the West End show Memphis.

Speaking about their exchange, Matt Cardle said, “It was just a very weird situation — very odd. And I really don’t know how it came about. Life’s got a course, and I was not on that one. I’ve laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back.” However, it was not meant to be for the pair as Matt began dating his now girlfriend Amber Hernaman before he got the chance to meet Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Meghan would go on to meet Prince Harry the following summer, with the couple marrying in May 2018.

Meghan’s representatives, while talking about this incident, said, “It was so little then and if not nothing now. Yeah, like I say it was nothing, it was absolutely nothing. It’s quite funny how something can be made up from nothing.”

Meghan Markle and Matt Cardle started chatting online when Meghan was recently divorced from her first husband, Trevor Engelson. It was previously claimed that Matt was “very flattered” when she said they should meet up, but “ended up ghosting her” when he met his girlfriend, a source said.

