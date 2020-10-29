Unfair And Lovely: Ileana D'Cruz & Randeep Hooda Indulge In Virtual Script-Reading

Actors Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda indulged in virtual script-reading for their upcoming film, Unfair And Lovely.

Adhering to social distancing safety norms, the actors got on a video call for the script-reading even as they started shooting for the film’s first schedule.

Ileana posted a picture of their script-reading session on Instagram.

“Virtual Script reading be like…New Normal, new experiences, but same old excitement and thrill at the start of something new!” she captioned the image.

Randeep shared the same picture on his account on the photo-sharing website and captioned it: “Virtual script reading before the shoot begins. Hello new normal!”

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, “Unfair and Lovely” is set against the backdrop of Haryana and it chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by Indian society against dark skin.

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot across various locations in India.

Previously, actress Ileana D’Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in bikini.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough… I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

She tagged herself as “beautifully flawed”.

“Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful,” Ileana D’Cruz said.

Ileana said that she has stopped trying to fit in.

“That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out,” she said.

