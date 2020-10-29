Guru Randhawa has an interesting trivia to share on his latest Bollywood track.

Advertisement

The song “Teri choriyaan” is composed by Guru and sung by him along with Payal Dev for the Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer “Chhalaang”. Guru has also written the song along with the film’s co-producer Luv Ranjan.

“When Nushrratt and I were shooting for the song ‘Ishq tera’ in Manali, Luv sir had given me this hook line ‘Teri choriyaan’, and said we need to compose the song for ‘Chhalaang’,” recalled Guru.

Advertisement

The singer had written, composed and sung “Kaun nachdi” for Ranjan’s 2018 release, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, and he said: “I was extremely excited to work with him again, hence I had started writing the song at that very moment,” he added.

Guru said “Teri choriyaan” has a happy vibe. “It shows Rajkummar and Nushrratt getting to know each other and developing feelings that they are not ready to confess yet,” he said.

“Nushrratt is a great actor and very humble. She even taught me acting while we were shooting for ‘Ishq tera’,” said Guru about the single that had released in 2019.

“This time around, one will only hear me instead of seeing me as well, but I am delighted that Rajkummar and Nushrratt are in the video,” he added.

Speaking on the track, the film’s director Hansal Mehta said: “Guru Randhawa had composed this melodious song. I remember we had gone for a recce and Luv (Ranjan) had only played the initial lines of ‘Teri choriyaan’ and it was very catchy. The track has a sweetness to it and it blends in perfectly with the innocence of the film and the relationship between Rajkummar and Nushrratt.”

Nushrratt has shared how it was a dream come true to work with Hansal as she never thought the director would ever cast her in his film.

Nushrratt said, “I never thought Hansal Mehta would cast me in his film because I kept thinking I couldn’t perform to his level of expectations. I was waiting for the moment when I will perform to the level that I will be able to work with him. When Chhalaang happened I was on cloud nine. I felt validated. It was a dream come true and I couldn’t have asked for a better team than this. Chhalaang has become extra special to me because my impossible dream came true and I lived it with my whole heart.”

“Chhalaang” will premiere for Diwali on November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB Arrests Businessman In Bandra In Drug Angle, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube