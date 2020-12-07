Disney and Lucas Films’ The Mandalorian has been in the headlines since the past few weeks for various reasons. While it is quite known how the studio is keen on crowding the cast with some very noteworthy names. The latest addition in the family might turn out to be Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The actor reportedly wants to join the popular show and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian is now in its season 2, and it is making news for quite some reasons. The season 2 was in the news for Ahsoka Tano’s cameo, and the casting coup made a thunderous buzz. Even before the second seasons has neared the end, the season 3 is making buzz. The Rock wants to get on board this flight, and you cannot ask for a more exciting casting update.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Dwayne Johnson is interested in going to a universe far far away. The reports says that the actor might be having plans for a special appearance or an extended cameo. It is also a logical length as the star is already surrounded with a big line up of projects which won’t make it possible to get on board The Mandalorian for a full-fledged character.

Meanwhile, it is not just The Mandalorian that Dwayne Johnson is eying to be a part of. The actor who is busy shaping up his first every superhero pad Black Adams is also in talks with Marvel head Kevin Feige reportedly. The actor has spoken about a role in his dear friend Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3. Not just that, the actor is also in talks with the studio heads for several other parts. There were also reports that the actor has asked for a remuneration heftier than that of Vin Diesel for Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

Dwayne Johnson clearly has projects that will keep him busy for at least a year or two. How excited are you for The Rock making it to The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments section below.

