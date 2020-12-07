Ever since the lockdown was lifted from most parts of the world, everyone is slowly and steadily trying to get back on its feet. But, with that, the number of positive corona cases too are increasing. The recent name to get added in this list it that of K-pop singer Chungha.

Advertisement

Dream of You, singer and K-pop solo artiste also known as Kim Chung Ha has tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from her first full-length album release in January 2021. Continue reading further for the touching letter she wrote to her fans.

Advertisement

Singer Chungha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said Monday, as a huge wave of mass infections has been penetrating the K-pop industry. “After being aware that she has come into contact with a COVID-19 patient, Chungha got tested and received the positive result Monday,” MNH Entertainment said in an announcement posted on a fansite.

It said Chungha has halted all schedules and gone into self-isolation, while her colleagues, staff members and other close contacts have been tested or will be tested soon.

The singer is undoubtedly one of the most bankable female solo artists in the K-pop scene and was originally set to release the single “X” on Thursday before dropping her first full-length album Querencia next month.

Chungha, in her emotional post for fans, wrote, “Byulharangs, I’m writing because you might be worrying too much if you don’t hear anything from me ~ I’m so sorry. I tried my best to stay safe, but I guess that wasn’t good enough. I just got the results back, so it was also a surprise to me. I promise I’ll comeback promoting with my healthy self! Byulharangs, please be careful and stay safe! Don’t worry about me too much and let’s meet soon!!<3<3 I’m sorry once again.”

As South Korea has been struggling with mass COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, some K-pop singers, including members of UP10TION and EVERGLOW, have been confirmed to have the virus.

We pray for Chungha and everyone else’s speedy recovery.

Must Read: SNL: Eminem Appears In Pete Davidson’s Stan Spoof As He Begs Jason Bateman For A PS5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube