Suicide Squad was not very well received by the audience and critics despite a good box office collection. Director David Ayer then claimed that it was the studio’s intervention that had butchered the movie as his cut was a more satisfying product. With James Gunn taking care of the writing and direction of Suicide Squad’s reboot, fans have more hopes with The Suicide Squad. It also has been previously confirmed that the movie will feature a newly expanded cast.

Here is a piece of exciting news for The Suicide Squad fans. A new video is out from the CCXP event in Brazil that has featured a fresh and detailed look at Idris Elba’s Bloodsport’s costume.

In the official CCXP panel, Idris Elba briefly talked about Bloodsport’s costume. The actor said, “He has a very cool costume, you know. His costume is seriously innovative and technically advanced.” Not just that, an image was also shared about how the suit can literally manufacture instantaneous weaponry.

Idris Elba also revealed that nobody other than his Blooadsport can use the costume and he will use it in a ‘brutal’ fashion. Geeks Of Color shared a clip of the full look at the costume on their social media page. Have a look at the clip here.

The Suicide Squad has completed edit but still, there was no revelation of the footage at CCXP. We are desperately waiting for the first trailer of the film and it seems that we would have to wait for a little longer. But based on the Bloodsport’s costume, we can say that it would be a delight to watch him in action

