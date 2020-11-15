Actor Joel Kinnaman has hinted that director James Gunn has taken a more comedic approach to The Suicide Squad sequel.

Joel Kinnaman will reprise his role as Rick Flag in the upcoming superhero sequel and has suggested that Gunn has taken a lighthearted approach to the DC Extended Universe film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It really felt like my first real comedy. James has such confidence in the genre, when I read the script I was laughing at every page,” said Joel.

“He has this confidence in his storytelling to go from something silly and childish to something emotional and real and the pendulum swings really quickly. Some of the characters are just crazy. It’s an R rated film that is really childish,” Joel Kinnaman added.

Joel joins Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Peter Capaldi among other cast members in the film.

