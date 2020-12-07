Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off has grabbed many eyeballs due to various reasons. The most prominent being the fact that a Pirates movie is being made that too without Johnny Depp playing Jack Sparrow in it. Keeping aside the controversies attached, it was said that this spin-off would be a women-centric one. The latest update takes the conversation a step ahead as it is being said that Robbie wants her character to be a representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Below is all the tea that you want and deserve about the franchise today.

Advertisement

Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off that stars Margot brings the Birds Of Prey duo together as Christina Hodson is helming the ship. There have been several speculations about the storyline of this much-anticipated spin-off, the latest being the one we are talking about.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered, insider Daniel Richtman, who has many true speculations to his credit, says that Margot Robbie has pitched an idea to the makers of Pirates Of The Caribbean. As per Richtman, Robbie wants to play an LGBTQ+ character in the movie. “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT,” Richtman said.

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, whil3 talking about her Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off, Margot Robbie promised a lot of girl power in the film recently. She said, “It’s too early to talk about it. I love [Hodson], obviously. I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process. We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”

Meanwhile, the casting coup for the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off has been making several headlines. There are reports that Amber Heard is in talks with Margot Robbie for a part. Not just that but is also being said that Robbie even wants Gal Gadot to play a part in the film. Whether Johnny Depp gets an appearance in the film is a big question.

What are your views on Margot Robbie wanted to play an LGBTQ+ character? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: SNL: Eminem Appears In Pete Davidson’s Stan Spoof As He Begs Jason Bateman For A PS5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube