Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins make one of the best couples of WWE. Both have been away from the ring as the former was all set to become a mom. Now, finally, after a series of exciting pregnancy photoshoot and teasing fans, The Man has finally welcomed her first child to the world with her fiancé.

It was yesterday, Becky proclaimed about her newborn daughter through Instagram. She shared a cute picture featuring her and Rollins’ hand clutching the hand of a baby. If the picture wasn’t enough to excite fans, Becky even revealed her baby’s name. She captioned her post as “Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew.”

Take a look at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcoming their newborn below:

Expectedly, as soon as the news went viral, several WWE stars wished Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for becoming parents. Nikki Bella wrote, “Roux!!! Aww I love! So incredibly happy for you and Colby! Welcome to the world sweet baby girl!.” “Goosebumps!!! Sooo happy for you both!!! Hi Roux!!!” Brie Bella wrote. Other stars like Paige, Lana, Asuka too wished the duo for the special moment.

We wish the due for their happy parenthood!

Meanwhile, back in May, Becky stunned the WWE universe when she announced that she is stepping away from the ring and relinquishing her title. Becky announced that her pregnancy is the reason to do so and she handed over her title to Asuka. Since then there had been speculations whether Becky will return to the ring or not, but the rumours came to an end she revealed that her career is far from over.

Becky Lynch had revealed that she is due in December and will resume work after that. She said just like many other WWE stars who have managed to strike a balance between their role as a mother and their wrestling career, including Asuka, Lacey Evans and Mickie James, she will return to her wrestling career.

