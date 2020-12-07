Matthew Perry’s engagement with Molly Hurwitz came as a surprise to all his fans. The Friends star has shared the first picture of girlfriend wearing his new merchandise range and it will give you full ‘Chandler Bing’ vibes.

Sharing his own picture on Instagram, Perry captioned it, “What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included.”

Sharing girlfriend Molly Hurwitz’s picture on Instagram, Matthew Perry captioned it, “You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free.”

Sharing yet another picture on Instagram, the Friends actor captioned it, “Hats?!? Banana still not included.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry has confirmed his engagement with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

For the unversed, Matthew and Molly have been dating for over 2 years now. While the actor has kept his relationship under the wraps for long, it was the girlfriend who shared details last February. In an Instagram post for Valentine’s Day, Hurwitz had written, “The second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite.”

Earlier in May, it was reported that Matthew Perry and girlfriend Molly Hurwitz had called it quits. Just not that, rumours were rife that the FRIENDS star is giving another chance to love and has joined online dating apps. Now it seems none of it was really true.

Albeit, the good thing is that Matthew Perry is finally engaged and the actor has himself confirmed the news. In a conversation with People, our on-screen Chandler Bing said, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Congratulations on your new merchandise range, Matthew Perry!

