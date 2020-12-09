CM Punk has always been a man in WWE who has b*lls to speak against the authority. Owing to the same, he didn’t receive deserved chances but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the most followed figures. If we give one example of not getting deserved chances, Punk has never got the main event match at Wrestlemania. Could you believe that?

In one of the last storylines of Punk, we saw him indulging into a feud with John Cena. While it’s all meant to be only for entertainment purposes, the backstage thoughts too have been similar in straight edge society superstar’s mind. He has always spoken on how the company has given Cena gifted opportunities to be at the top in contrast to other potential pro-wrestlers.

Recently, CM Punk graced Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. There he spoke his mind on former WWE champion, John Cena. “I remember one particular person got a role-playing a wrestler because they knew somebody who was producing this television show for this certain channel. Then when it got shuffled to the office, all of a sudden, he couldn’t do it and the next thing you know, John Cena is doing it. They would literally take every single request that came through and funnel it to the one person that they wanted to be the face of the company,” Punk said.

CM Punk narrated another incident claiming that how John Cena didn’t provide a space for his growth. “I went to a bachelor party for my buddy. We went to a pinball factory in Chicago where they make a lot of pinball games. We were there and the guy who was giving us the tour, the guy who owned the factory and the company, said he wanted me on the WrestleMania WWE pinball machine and they said no. I said, what do you mean no? They (WWE) said, don’t put this guy on it, we want this guy on it. Still to this day, I will hear stuff like that where they reached out and they had an offer for me and it never got back to me. THQ wanted me on the cover of their video game. I was forwarded the emails where WWE said, no, we want Sheamus, Miz, or John Cena,” he added.

What’s your take on Punk’s thoughts for John Cena?

