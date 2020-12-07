Fast & Furious 9 actor John Cena is quite active on social media and keeps on surprising us with his unpredictable posts. The actor evidently has a fascination towards the Indian culture and the Bollywood actors as he keeps on posting pictures with Indian actors and traditions. Recently, he has surprised everyone by uploading a picture of Gully Boy aka Ranveer Singh on Instagram.

John Cena enjoys a massive fan following of 14.6 million followers on Instagram. He usually doesn’t write anything in the caption of his photos, leaving everyone guessing the context of his post.

On Sunday, John Cena took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of Ranveer Singh posing with a person from his team wearing a mask that reads “Apna Time Aayega.” Speaking about Ranveer’s look, the actor is looking dashing in casuals with the bearded look. The actor is also seen wearing oversized sunglasses and a Gucci hat.

After John Cena posted the picture, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor sneaked in the comments section. Arjun commented “Baba Baba Baba,” along with fire emojis. Ranveer Singh expressed, “Kuch Bhi.” This is not the first time John Cena posted a picture of Ranveer Singh. On October 26th, 2019, the WWE star had posted a colourful picture of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh then had commented, “Can’t see me” on John Cena’s post. Well, John Cena’s bio, which reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy,” is quite apt. What are your thoughts on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

