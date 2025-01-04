At just 28, Spider-Man star Tom Holland confronted a personal battle many might not have expected: his relationship with alcohol. While promoting his new line of non-alcoholic beers, he opened up about this relationship in 2022, and that too, in an interview with Men’s Health,

What began as casual indulgence evolved into a lifestyle pattern that left him questioning his choices, a realization spurred by a subtle but powerful moment involving his older brother.

Tom Holland on the Incident That Forced Him to Look into the Mirror

While visiting for a poker night, Holland initially planned to abstain from drinking but changed course mid-evening, asking his brother to drive him home so he could indulge. That seemingly minor request struck a chord, sparking introspection about his habits.

“It was a bit of an eye-opening moment for me and for him,” the actor explained how his brother was left flabbergasted at his request. “It’s really helpful when the people closest to you start going, ‘Are you sure?'”

Tom Holland on How He Achieved Sobriety

Determined to take control, Tom attempted a one-month break from alcohol in early 2022. However, the struggle to stick to his plan revealed the depth of his reliance, prompting him to embrace sobriety fully.

He said, “Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time. I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day.”

Leaning on his characteristic willpower and a strong support system of family and friends, Holland successfully navigated his journey to a healthier lifestyle.

“I’m quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I’m really gonna do it,” Holland added on his sobriety efforts. “I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn’t know who also were sober.”

Tom Holland is Also Enjoying His Relationship With Zendaya

Now, Holland is not only celebrating sobriety but also cherishing his relationship with Zendaya, his Spider-Man co-star and real-life leading lady.

This Christmas, he’s traded the loneliness of past holidays for the warmth of her family’s company in the United States.

“I am gonna be in America this year, I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret,” he said. “The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice…”

“I made two movies back-to-back through COVID. Did two press tours through COVID and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID,” he added. “So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great.”

