Spider-Man brought to the forefront a star like Tom Holland, who has actively experimented with risky genres and projects without worrying too much about failing. The actor became a fan-favorite over the years and established his popularity and stardom through his different roles and screen presence.

Additionally, his personal life remains in the news quite often, considering he is dating Zendaya, his Spider-Man co-star and a huge actress in her own right. Recently, Tom spoke about how fatherhood in the future might lead to him taking a break from the industry. Here’s what we know about it.

Will Tom Holland Take A Break From Acting When He Becomes A Father?

During a cover interview with Men’s Health magazine, the 28-year-old divulged that he always tries to find ways to get out of the zone of acting and live a more normal life. He mused, “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore.” Tom already has a few plans for his fatherhood. He stated, “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Tom Holland On Not Posing With Zendaya During Her Movie Premieres

Tom also revealed why he doesn’t prefer to walk or pose on the red carpet with Zendaya at the premieres of her films. “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” the British actor explained. The two sparked dating rumors for years but only accepted their romance in 2021 after they were first spotted kissing each other while sitting in a car.

Rapid Fire Round With Tom Holland

Workout, movies, books, and carpentry

The Uncharted star also underwent a rapid-fire round, during which he revealed a few favorites. Tom revealed that his favorite exercise is Bulgarian split squats and that his current workout anthem is The Emptiness Machine by Linkin Park. He also stated that his favorite movie is Avatar and that the last book he read was Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin. He then shared a few personal deets.

Tom revealed that the last time he cried was at his grandfather’s funeral, but those were happy tears because the actor knew “he had lived a fantastic life and was a great grandfather,” who even taught him about carpentry. The MCU actor revealed that he made some cupboards using that knowledge.

Cooking for Zendaya and cheeky reply

When asked what meal he would make to wow his partner, Tom Holland said he has been experimenting with a “really nice lentil chili,” which includes a chili con carne but with lentils. When the interviewer asked for a euphemism for intimate moments, he cheekily responded, “That’s my lady; I’m not getting into that!”

