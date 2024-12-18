Remember the uproar caused by Zendaya’s three-way kiss in ‘Challengers’ alongside ’co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist? The scene caused a whirlwind of gossip, and now the actress has shared her thoughts on the controversial moment.

Zendaya Opened About the Scene

In a recent Actors on Actors interview with Nicole Kidman, Zendaya got candid about the experience of filming the controversial scene, sharing insights with Variety.

The topic arose as the actress discussed the difference between performing a scene spontaneously and following a pre-planned approach.

“You can tell if someone’s thinking about what they’re going to say or what they’re going to do with their hand,” said Zendaya. “I’ve caught myself doing that when you dissociate mid-take. Or you start thinking: ‘Why did I just do that with my eye? That was a bizarre choice.’”

She mentioned that she had been frequently asked about the three-way kiss scene in ‘Challengers’ and shared how she responds to those questions.

‘”Really, it’s a four-, five-, six-, seven-, eight-, nine-way kiss,’ because there are so many people. There’s a camera coming at us at a certain time,” the actress said. “I know that when I go from Mike to Josh when the camera comes in, I gotta move back. There’s so many things at play.”

The Plot of the Movie

In ‘Challengers,’ the 28-year-old actress portrays Tashi, a former tennis player forced to leave the sport due to an early injury. Mike Faist plays her husband, Art, whom she helps rise to tennis stardom, while Josh O’Connor stars as her ex-boyfriend, Patrick, also a tennis player.

A heated love triangle unfolds in the movie as Art and Patrick face off against each other during the ATP Challenger Tour, with Tashi caught in the middle.

The film quickly became a social media sensation, mainly due to the undeniable chemistry between the leads and, especially, a daring three-way kiss.

Zendaya is in a Relationship with Tom Holland

Regarding her genuine romantic life, Zendaya remains deeply immersed in her enduring relationship with fellow global icon Tom Holland. The duo has been the center of persistent dating speculations since ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ was completed in 2017.

However, the Golden Globe Award winner consistently denied rumors of a relationship for several years before finally confirming their romantic involvement in 2021.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Florence Pugh Sheds Light On ‘Exhausting’ Industry & Breaking Stereotypes: “I’d Made A Massive Mistake”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News