Ariana Grande is not the only one who got engaged this weekend, Casey Cott of Riverdale fame also got engaged to his girlfriend this Saturday. He is well known for playing the role of an openly gay character on the hit teen drama, which based on Archie comics of yore.

Casey Cott took to Instagram and shared a photo of him and his girlfriend or his fiance with an engagement ring on her finger. Sharing the picture, he captioned it with three diamond ring emojis. In the picture, both were seen grinning with huge smiles on their faces. Standing next to his unnamed bride-to-be, the actor sported a green and orange flannel while she showed off her engagement ring. She was seen wearing a tan hoodie and matching knit ski cap, with her brunette hair cascading over her shoulder.

Take look at the picture below:

While Casey did not reveal her identity, she has appeared several times on his Instagram. She has appeared on his feed for well over a year. After he shared the picture and announced his engagement on the Instagram, his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes commented, “So happy for you two.” She plays the role of Veronica in the hit teen drama. Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, in the series, commented, “I’m so happy about this,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Vanessa Morgan, who is married to American professional baseball pitcher Michael Kopech, also wrote on his post, “So happyyyyy for you two.” She is also pregnant now. Interestingly, her pregnancy will also be written in Riverdale season 5.

Kelly Ripa, who is married to Cott’s costar Mark Consuelos, also comment on Casey Cott’s Instagram post. She wrote, “At last some good news.”

Casey and his co-stars have been filming season 5 of The CW series in Vancouver, Canada. Reportedly, the first episode of the new season will be premiered on January 20th, 2021.

What do you think about Casey Cott and his unnamed fiance? Let us know in the comments.

