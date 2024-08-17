James Cameron is arguably one of the most prominent filmmakers in history. However, during his long tenure in the industry, he has gained a reputation for being quite challenging to work with. He is the most divisive film director behind Christopher Nolan, who has also had the misfortune of fans villainizing him.

James Cameron has also been vilified online over his penchant for self-aggrandizing while knocking down other filmmakers to elevate himself in the media. This unpleasant attribute was in full display when the director, with a seemingly Titanic ego, slandered Gal Dadot’s character Wonder Woman while praising his film Terminator.

In a 2017 interview with the Guardian, James Cameron slammed Wonder Woman as an “objectified Icon” and said she doesn’t hold a candle to his Terminator Heroine Sarah Connor, who, according to the Avatar director, earned the audience respect through her resilience despite not being a beauty.

Shortly after the Patty Jenkins-directed film Wonder Woman came out in theaters, Cameron said, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

Cameron suggested Wonder Woman encapsulated archaic sexist stereotype about Hollywood’s skewed perception of a strong heroine, noting, “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie, but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

Cameron went on to praise his own film Terminator saying “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit.”

Shortly after, director Patty Jenkins fired back in a post on X, writing, “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.”

Social media users also highlighted Cameron’s hypocrisy slandering the superhero as an “objectified Icon” by dredging up his 2009 interview with Playboy, where the director said his main concern about the female lead in “Avatar” was “She’s got to have tits.”

In the same interview, Cameron said “that a certain geek population” would rather deal with fantasy women than “real women” because they are too complicated.

