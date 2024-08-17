Alien: Romulus finally arrived in theaters and scored a solid preview, raking in $6.5M on Thursday, August 15 2024. The ninth instalment in the iconic franchise also impressed moviegoers who gave the Fede Alvarez-directed film a high CinemaScore, making it the second best-reviewed film.

According to Deadline, Alien: Romulus is tracking to earn north of $40 million in its opening weekend after garnering a positive reception from critics. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% score, which makes it the third best-reviewed film behind James Cameron’s Aliens and Ridley Scott’s Alien.

The film has also impressed fans, who awarded it a B+ CinemaScore. The impressive grade has put Alien: Romulus ahead of its 2017 predecessor, Alien Covenant and 2012s Prometheus, which scored a B Grade. James Cameron’s sequel, Aliens, has the best score in the franchise with an A.

Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien was released before CinemaScore was introduced, but it is the highest-rated film by the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect 94%.

Meanwhile, the third chapter of Alien 3 has a C CinemaScore, but the fourth installment, Alien Resurrection, scored a higher B- grade. Alien vs. Predator also scored a B in 2004, while the follow-up 2007 film Alien vs. Predator: Requiem has a C grade.

A B+ puts Alien: Romulus right behind Aliens as the second-best-reviewed instalment by audience.

Alien: Romulus was produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the original film Alien, which spawned the iconic franchise. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as the last woman standing against a slew of slimy Extraterrestrials.

David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu also co-star in the film.

