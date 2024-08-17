Alien: Romulus finally arrived in theaters and scored a solid preview, raking in $6.5M on Thursday, August 15 2024. The ninth instalment in the iconic franchise also impressed moviegoers who gave the Fede Alvarez-directed film a high CinemaScore, making it the second best-reviewed film.
According to Deadline, Alien: Romulus is tracking to earn north of $40 million in its opening weekend after garnering a positive reception from critics. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% score, which makes it the third best-reviewed film behind James Cameron’s Aliens and Ridley Scott’s Alien.
The film has also impressed fans, who awarded it a B+ CinemaScore. The impressive grade has put Alien: Romulus ahead of its 2017 predecessor, Alien Covenant and 2012s Prometheus, which scored a B Grade. James Cameron’s sequel, Aliens, has the best score in the franchise with an A.
Trending
Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien was released before CinemaScore was introduced, but it is the highest-rated film by the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect 94%.
Meanwhile, the third chapter of Alien 3 has a C CinemaScore, but the fourth installment, Alien Resurrection, scored a higher B- grade. Alien vs. Predator also scored a B in 2004, while the follow-up 2007 film Alien vs. Predator: Requiem has a C grade.
A B+ puts Alien: Romulus right behind Aliens as the second-best-reviewed instalment by audience.
Alien: Romulus was produced by Ridley Scott, who directed the original film Alien, which spawned the iconic franchise. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as the last woman standing against a slew of slimy Extraterrestrials.
David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu also co-star in the film.
Must Read: 5 Best Lily Collins Films & Shows To Watch After Emily In Paris
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News