Alien: Romulus is heading toward a spectacular weekend after making some noise at the box office in Thursday previews. After the successful start in previews, the ninth chapter in the iconic franchise is reportedly tracking to earn significantly more than the previously expected $28 million to $38 million in its first weekend of release.

After scoring high with critics (82%) and audiences (88%) on Rotten Tomatoes, Alien: Romulus is gearing up to be a great late summer hit. The Fede Alvarez-directed take on the Ridley Scott production is the third highest-rated film in the franchise, trailing behind Ridley Scoot’s 1979 hit “Alien” and James Cameron’s 1986 Epic “Aliens.”

The high scores also translated into box office performance. Alien: Romulus had a solid start with $6.5M previews, putting it on equal footing with 2024 summer hits The Quiet Place: Day One’s $6.7M previews, Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape’s $6.6M, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $6.1M. All three films raked in over $50 million in the debut weekend.

Multiple tracking sites cited in various publications, including Deadline, report that the strong start is an indication that Alien: Romulus is on track to rake in between $40 million and $50 million, which is more than the previously predicted $28 million to $38 million.

If Alien: Romulus scares up a $40 million+ three-day start, this would be the second biggest opening for the franchise behind the 2012 Ridley Scott-directed prequel Prometheus, which raked in $51M.

As previously reported, Alien: Romulus is on track to beat the 2017 predecessor Alien Covenant’s $36 million opening. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine took back its top spot at the box office this weekend after raking in $8.5M on Friday. It Ends With Us dropped to second spot with $7.5M.

