Alien: Romulus, the installment in the Alien franchise, is gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday. The industry has placed its bets on the movie’s debut weekend at the North American box office, and looks pretty decent. Predictions can always change. Directed by Fede Alvarez, the movie features Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson in the lead roles, and here’s what the exhibitors are predicting about the film’s debut weekend.

Scott Free Productions and Brandywine Productions produced it. The upcoming film is the seventh in the Alien franchise and the standalone interquel set between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens. It revolves around a group of young space colonists who, while scavenging a derelict space station, come face to face with one of the most terrifying life forms in the universe. The sequel is distributed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios.

According to Variety’s report, Alien: Romulus is expected to earn between $28 million and $38 million on its debut weekend. The report further stated that others believe the ‘inaugural ticket sales’ are expected to rake in $40 million-$50 million on its first weekend. It will be an excellent achievement for Disney if this sci-fi horror does well at the box office, as their previous movies have done really well.

The previous movies to come out of Disney include Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Inside Out 2, and the latest Marvel Biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine. All of these movies are commercially a huge success at the box office. The Planet of the Apes reboot installment was May’s highest-grossing movie, followed by Inside Out 2, which was the biggest movie of June and collected $1.59 billion globally, and Deadpool & WOlverine is undoubtedly July’s biggest movie with its $1.03 billion global cume.

The report also mentioned that Alien: Romulus was made on an estimated budget of $80 million, and the previous installment, Alien: Covenant, was released in 2017. It featured Michael Fassbender in the pivotal role and collected $36 million on its debut weekend. Alien: Prometheus by Ridley Scott, featuring Fassbender, Charlize Theron, and Idris Elba, is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, which collected $74 million domestically and $403 million globally.

Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson starrer Alien: Romulus is set to be released in the theatres on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kanye West “Picked & Groomed” Bianca Censori For Her DNA, Insider Makes Shocking Claims & Adds He’s Ready To Have Kids With Her: “Ye’s Obsessed With Achieving Perfect Human Specimen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News