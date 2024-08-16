Kylie Jenner is once again trending in the headlines, this time for her plastic surgery procedures, as the business mogul recently reflected on the “pressure” surrounding her postpartum body image.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner opened up in her cover story for British Vogue’s Big Fashion Issue, sharing inside details about her plastic surgeries. The 27-year-old revealed how she felt pressured by the world to make the right decisions as a teenager. She said, “I just have to be gentle with myself because, although I carried so much responsibility at the time, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: ‘It’s OK, Kylie.’ Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18.’”

Kylie further explained that the scrutiny didn’t stop when she became a mom to her daughter Stormi and son Aire. She continued to face criticism, particularly about her body image. Kylie admitted that she was losing her baby weight and it was “working out” after the birth of Stormi. However, after giving birth to Aire, she expressed, “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something,” referring to Ozempic.

In addition to facing backlash about her body image after giving birth to two children, Kylie also struggled with postpartum depression. She admitted that things were mentally and hormonally challenging, adding, “I didn’t know how to dress.”

Despite all the challenges, she came back stronger in various ways, especially in terms of her style. She now dominates the front rows at fashion shows around the world and shines on the Met Gala carpet. Moreover, her passion for fashion led her to channel her energy into her clothing brand, Khy.

Reflecting on her comeback, Kylie said, “I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son… I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris, things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world.”

Must Read: When Young & The Restless Star Peter Bergman Was Accused Of ‘Physically Threatening’ Co-Star On Set: “Called Me Mentally Unstable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News