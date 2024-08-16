When Young & The Restless Star Peter Bergman Was Accused Of 'Physically Threatening' Co-Star On Set: "Called Me Mentally Unstable"

In a 2015 lawsuit, Young & The Restless star Peter Bergman was accused of physically threatening costar Victoria Rowell on the daytime drama set. Victoria Rowell dazzled viewers as Drucilla Winters on “The Young and the Restless” from 1990 to 2007. Meanwhile, Peter Bergman has played Jack Abbott for over four decades.

In 2007, Young & The Restless Star Victoria Rowell stunned fans when she exited the soap in the most dramatic way, plummeting over the side of a cliff following a struggle with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). At the time, reports alleged the soap’s lack of focus on African American storylines precipitated Rowell’s exit. Rowell reportedly requested her release from her “Y&R” contract, citing lack of diversity as a reason.

Eight years later, Rowell filed a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Television and CBS, claiming she was mistreated and subjected to “various racially charged attacks” on the set of “The Young and the Restless” by her costars, including Peter Bergman and Michelle Stafford.

In the lawsuit (via The Wrap), Rowell alleged she was racially discriminated against by the network and “The Young and the Restless” costars, Michelle Stafford, who allegedly “spat on” Rowell and called her a ‘freak,’ before screaming “no one here likes you.”

Rowell also alleged Peter Bergman “publicly called me mentally unstable and physically threatened me on set.”

Rowell went on to claim that Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless, “ran onto the set dancing wildly and wearing an oversized Afro wig” to mock Rowell’s “Afro-styled hair.”

The network denied the allegations

While the cast members did not deny the accusations, CBS emphatically refuted them, saying, “Ms Rowell has attempted to rewrite that history through lawyers’ letters and a lawsuit that has no merit.”

In 2017, a judge dismissed Rowell’s lawsuit, and two years later, the actress unexpectedly returned to “The Young and the Restless” for a special episode. At the time, she told Entertainment Weekly, “I was there for a purpose, for my friend Kristoff. It was the best possible send-off. I saw my castmates. If there were swords, they were laid down. It was love. It was sad. It was a lot of sharing and a lot of tears.”

Rowell only appeared in one episode and was not featured alongside Michelle Stafford, Peter Bergman, or Melody Thomas Scott.

