When Young & The The Restless Star Eric Braeden Hated Being Cast In James Cameron's Titanic: "I Was Miserable All The Way"

Young and The Restless star Eric Braeden played John Jacob Astor IV, the wealthiest passenger, in James Cameron’s Titanic 1997. While the Iconic film was a blockbuster hit worldwide and one of the top four highest-grossing films of all time, Braeden reportedly Hated Being cast in it.

Eric Braeden is arguably the most popular character in daytime history. For over four decades, he played Genoa City’s ruthless millionaire, Victor Newman, in The Young and the Restless. Eric Braeden, who was cast as another rich man in James Cameron’s Titanic, revealed in his book that he was unhappy about securing the role in the blockbuster film helmed by an acclaimed director.

Elaborating on why he hated being cast in Titanic, Braeden told TV Insider that while it was a great script, he felt the role was not suitable. He added, “I was miserable all the way to the location in Mexico. I even tried to get off the plane, but the flight attendant wouldn’t let me.”

Braeden was reportedly intimidated by the idea of working for a big-time director like James Cameron. Eric Braden said that when he was picked up from the airport, his driver referred to James Cameron as “a real d–k,” which only increased his trepidation.

Eric Braeden said when he reported to the wardrobe department, he heard his customer say, “So, are you ready to work with the biggest prick that ever was?”

Braeden was so terrified of James Cameron that he was ready to leave the film. However, he changed his mind after meeting Cameron. Braden said his fears were alleviated after interacting with Cameron, who “couldn’t have been nicer and more welcoming, and that changed my entire attitude.”

Eric Braeden went on to state Cameron was a genius.

