It’s a common case that someone starts consuming alcohol to get social attention. The same happened with comedian John Mulaney. Moreover, he slowly got addicted to it and even started taking cocaine to a huge extent. Now, all such addictions have landed him in rehab. Yes, you read that right!

Back in 2019, the former Saturday Night Live writer had said, “I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again…. I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and tequila and I’m still standing…. Who’s the athlete now?’” reports Esquire.

Now, as per the latest report by Page Six, John Mulaney has decided to change himself by taking the help of rehab. He has entered into a rehab centre situated in Pennsylvania. He’ll be undergoing a treatment of 60 days to get rid of his alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

“John Mulaney’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab,” a source close to Page Six quoted.

Back in 2011, while talking to The A.V. Club, John had said, “I stopped drinking when I was 23. I kind of started when I was 13, so it was a 10-year run. But I just became a bad, annoying drunk child, so when I stopped, I’d done a lot of things I wasn’t proud of. But I was also 23, so it wasn’t like a life-changing burden to carry around. I was embarrassed by the way I had behaved, and I was embarrassed by the person I was when I drank a lot and was tearin’ it up.”

