Throwback When Olivia Munn Revealed She Suspected Her Ex Being Gay, ‘You Dont Have To See My Face, You Have To See That It’s A Girl’

Olivia Munn has gained widespread recognition in the Hollywood industry after co-hosting the tech-centric show Attack of the Show! Her breakout role in The Newsroom as Sloan Sabbith earned her stardom and rose her to fame. Munn also appeared in big-budget movies like X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator. Beyond her career, Munn has drawn considerable attention for her relationships with A-list stars like Chris Pine and Aaron Rodgers. Before settling with John Mulaney, the actress’ past relationships weren’t all shiny and happy.

Olivia Munn Admits Her Ex Being Gay

While opening up about her love life, Olivia Munn became candid about one of her failed relationships and explained why they didn’t work out. She admitted that she suspected one of her exes of being gay.

Although Munn didn’t disclose the name of her ex, she shared inside details about her dark relationship. She explained in a throwback conversation with Whitney Cummings, “But also it was like every time we had sex, every time: Dark. I was spooning from behind. Every time. It was a dark relationship. But also lights off, lights out. It was like, spooning from behind, so it’s like you don’t have to see my face, you have to see that it’s a girl… I didn’t put all those pieces together until later. First, I got evidence about something and then put the other pieces together. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what all that [was].’”

Olivia Munn And John Mulaney’s Relationship

After several failed relationships, Olivia Munn finally found her soulmate, John Mulaney. The couple began dating in 2021 after the comedian ended his relationship with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. After dating for three years, Munn and Mulaney got married.

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, Malcolm, and a daughter via surrogate in September 2024 after the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer.

