Daniel Radcliffe’s path to sobriety wasn’t smooth, but a shocking moment in a New York bar became his life-changing wake-up call.

Growing up in the relentless spotlight of fame, especially during his ‘Harry Potter’ years, the pressure weighed heavily on the young actor.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Cycle of Drinking

By the time Radcliffe was 18 and filming ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,’ he was already battling a growing dependence on alcohol, often feeling “dead behind the eyes” in scenes when he was clearly drunk.