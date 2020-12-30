DC vs Marvel has been an age-old debate executed by many fans without reaching to any conclusion. Zack Snyder is the latest fan to jump in the ever-ongoing debate picking his side. He’s currently prepping for Justice League: Snyder Cut and given his track record, it’s not a surprising side he has chosen.

DC films have chosen the dark route for themselves, whereas Marvel has made more accessible films to the audience. Depending on the taste, both of them are the leading superhero-films making creators in the industry.

While speaking to The Film Junkee, Zack Snyder said, “Well frankly, I just love that they decided to kind of embrace their personality. I think that there was always this sort of criticism and or the middle step. What’s the middle step? You know, trying to be like Marvel? Trying to do your own thing? Like, what are you going to do?”

Zack Snyder added, “Even when I was doing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, there were DC animated films that had nothing to do with what we were doing, and there were DC TV shows that had nothing to do with what we were doing, and there was no way to seam those up without alienating a giant fandom by saying ‘your Flash doesn’t count’ or ‘your animated show doesn’t mean anything’.”

“I think that Marvel, they’ve built over a long period of time, so by the time they got to their later movies, everything had kinda locked in, and it was all sort of moving in the same direction. But that was just never going to happen with DC because the DC TV shows were so popular and because their animated shows were so popular. I mean that was a success that they had. So there was no way that those things were going to ever like, ‘Okay, we’re going to say those things don’t exist now, and it’s this’. And I think there was that thinking for a while, but I’m glad that it kind of settled into a much more diverse approach,” concluded Zack Snyder on Marvel Vs DC debate.

