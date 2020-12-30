Emilia Clarke is cutting all ties with her house in Venice, California. It seems like she is all set to welcome 2021 in her new house. The Game Of Thrones alum has sold her modern 2-bedroom, 3-bath property for $4.4 million.

Juliette Hohnen from Douglas Elliman and Ruby Fay of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Continue reading further to know more.

PEOPLE confirmed this news of Emilia Clarke and revealed certain details about her home. The 2,817-square-foot home makes the most of a slim plot (just .12 acres) in the desirable beach community. The soaring living spaces open via retractable glass walls onto multiple landscaped terraces and a 30-foot lap pool located in a central courtyard.

Emilia Clarke’s house was built in 2009, and everything from privacy to a secluded escape was kept in mind. The listing also states that this house is perfect for a celebrity hideaway in the city. Special features include a custom kitchen with soapstone counters, a floating staircase, a 15-foot wall of built-in bookcases and an 80-year-old olive tree shading the patio.

Clarke reportedly purchased the home for $4.64 million in 2016, according to the Observer, meaning she’s taking an approximately $200,000 loss on the recent sale. She had also listed the home for rent, asking $25,000 per month, in April 2019, the outlet reports.

Emilia Clarke later listed the home for sale for $4.995 in August 2020. Clarke has been keeping busy in her native U.K., most recently by going sky diving to celebrate her 34th birthday. “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what,” Clarke captioned her October Instagram post.

The slideshow of photos show the star screaming and smiling widely as she is strapped up in flying gear. She added the fitting hashtag, #whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons. Check out the post below:

Well, we wish Emilia Clarke all the luck in 2021 and for her new beginnings.

