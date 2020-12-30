Buzz Lightyear is one of the most recognizable Disney/Pixar characters in the Toy Story series. So far the character has appeared three Toy Story sequels, his own TV show called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. However, now a fan has imagined what Chris Evans would look like if he were cast for the role.

In recently held Disney Investor Day, the studio had announced 61 new movies and TV shows. Several new Star Wars and Marvel TV shows and films were announced. Amongst them, Pixar also announced Buzz Lightyear was getting a solo film called Lightyear. Interestingly, Chris Evans will be giving his voice to the character.

While very little details are known about the film, reports claim that the film is based on the “real-life” astronaut Buzz. As a result, Tim Allen isn’t returning as the character.

Ever since Chris Evan has been roped in to voice for the character, fans have been excited and fan art has started hitting the internet. Since the film is not a live-action Toy Story movie, a new piece of artwork from ApexForm imagines the Captain America actor playing the iconic Space Ranger.

The fan art shows that Evans in a spacesuit that resembles the version fans know. The fan has taken some creative liberty to see what it could really look like in a live-action movie. Take a lool at ApexForm’s Instagram post below:

After Toy Story 4 ended with Woody separating from the gang to spend his life with Bo-Peep, many thought that the film would be the end of the franchise. Toy Story prequel announcement comes as a surprise to many fans.

Disney’s Toy Story franchise is one of the most lucrative franchise, as Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 both earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

What do you think about the fan art showing Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear character? Let us know in the comments.

